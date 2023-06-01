Local experts say swim lessons can be life-saving for children

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Summer can be one of the best times of the year with access to pools, lakes, and other sources of water, but that can also make it dangerous. That’s why according to local officials, swim lessons can save lives and give families peace of mind.

Jennifer Rhoades says she enrolled her children in Goldfish Swim School in Sylvania to help them feel more confident at their family lakehouse.

“You read those things and you think as a parent I can’t imagine something like that happening,” said Rhoades. “They just have more excitement about going swimming now than they did last year.”

A Manager at the school says formal swimming lessons can actually reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent.

“I don’t think people realize just the danger water presents. It actually is still the leading cause of accidental death among children,” said Colten Bonk.

Those sobering stats pushing Donovan Nichols to sign his kids up for lessons as well.

“Obviously it doesn’t take away all the worries as a parent but at the same time it does help us to feel more confident that they’ll know some of the basic skills in order to be able to save themselves if they should ever fall into the water or get too deep into the water,” Nichols said.

The commitment can be costly. At Goldfish it’s just over $100 a month for lessons, but for some parents, safety for their children is priceless.

“I don’t want them to be at a friend’s house where they can’t participate because they don’t know how to swim, I don’t want them to miss out on family activities because they don’t know how to swim, and I certainly want them here on earth with me and that’s worth all the money,” Rhoades said.

Starting in July the city of Toledo will also start offering swim lessons for children. You can click here for more information.

