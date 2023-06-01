Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business

By Alexis Means
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local artist has inked a deal with one of the biggest rappers in the business proving you can make your dreams come true no matter where you live.

Michael Zender graduated from Springfield High School and his love for music started at an early age. He goes by the name of CNN Mikey and is putting Toledo on the map.

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only Dreamers Achieve. He says he saw the rap star in the airport.

“I went up to him and I was like ‘could you listen to one song please?’ and he was basically like ‘we’re running late for a flight bro. I can’t do it,’ said Zender. “I was about to turn around and I was like ‘bro can you listen to one song for me please?’ and he was like ‘yeah once we get through security.’”

It’s a day Zender says he will never forget.

“I took my shoes off right away. I took my laptop out of my book bag and I was like ‘I’m going to get ahead of him so he couldn’t runoff’,” said Zender. “He listened to my music and he loved me and wanted to sign me on the spot.”

Zender says his passion for music-making started when he was just a kid.

“I was always playing guitar as a young kid,” said Zender. “I loved making songs.”

The 21-year-old writes about the pain of growing up.

“It was rough. I’ve got two parents that struggle with drug addiction pretty heavily,” said Zender. “We had multiple house evictions and moving around. Like coming outside and seeing our stuff on the porch or on the grass and we had to move around a lot.”

Zender says he owes it all to his grandmother who he credits for saving his life.

“My grandma took me in and really gave me like a life to where I could really do well,” said Zender. “I could do good in school and she gave really like gave me good rules and help shaped me into the man I am today.”

CNN Mikey’s first single, ‘For My People,” recently dropped.

“I’m honestly just really grateful for the opportunities that I have been given like just never using the struggle that I went through as an excuse but use it as a motivation,” said Zender. “It really is true. You can do anything you want to do in life you just gotta put your mind to it and put the work in.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Handcuffed inmate sheds medical boot, escapes from deputy at Ohio hospital
Inmate who escaped from deputy at hospital captured a day later after foot chase
On May 30, Toledo Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Vance St. around 3:33 a.m. for...
TPD: Woman allegedly stabs another woman in the head with screwdriver
Nickolas Martinez is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly hitting a man with a...
TPD: Toledo man hits victim with a baseball bat, breaks his jaw
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s

Latest News

EMS Day shows local medical students what goes on before patients arrive at hospitals.
EMS Day shows local medical students what goes on before patients arrive at hospitals
Emergency responders and doctors work together to save patients’ lives every day, but how well...
EMS Day shows local medical students what goes on before patients arrive at hospitals
The Carpenter's have worked hard to transform an eyesore lot into a lush garden that helps feed...
East Toledo family beautifies their community while solving food insecurity
The task has not been easy but the family has worked effortlessly to turn the lot that once...
East Toledo family beautifying their community while solving food insecurity