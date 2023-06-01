Birthday Club
Lucas Co. to hold Toledo Jeep Assembly Plant hiring event

The event is happening on June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services...
The event is happening on June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services Building.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OhioMeansJobs Lucas County and the Lucas County Department of Planning and Development are hosting a Toledo Jeep Assembly Plant hiring even on Friday.

The event is happening on June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services Building located at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

Organizers say the event is being held to recruit applicant for the Toledo Jeep Assembly Complex which is part of the automaker Stellantis. Representatives from Stellantis will be at the event to answer questions, provide information about employment opportunities and to accept applications.

According to organizers, the company is looking to fill hourly production operator positions to help build the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator.

Those who are interested in applying must be at least 18 years old and plan to spend about 30 minute s at the event.

“This is a great opportunity for those looking to join a thriving company and become part of the auto industry in Toledo,” said organizers. “Don’t miss this cahnce to start your career with Stellantis.”

