Lunch at Levis returns for 18th year

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lunch at Levis is returning for the 18th year in a row.

The event takes place every Thursday from June 8 through Sept. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Levis Square on the corner of St. Clair Street and Madison Avenue. The event features live entertainment, food trucks, games and other activities. It is open for the entire community.

“Hundreds of people attend weekly with many stating that ‘it’s the highlight of their work week,’” said organizers.

Organizers say attendees are encouraged to pick up a meal to-go from a nearby restaurant or from a contracted food truck.

The following is this year’s lineup:

  • June 8: Kyle White
  • June 15: Andrew Ellis
  • June 22: Chloe and the Steel Strings
  • June 29: Caveman
  • July 13: The Good, The Bad & The Blues
  • July 20: Katie’s Randy Cat
  • July 27: Johnny Rodriguez
  • Aug. 10: Brent Lowry
  • Aug 17: Arctic Clam
  • Aug. 31: Extra Stout
  • Sept. 7: The Skittle Bots
  • Sept. 14: Tony Salazar
  • Sept. 21: Trez & Ramona

All performances are subject to change.

