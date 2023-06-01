Lunch at Levis returns for 18th year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lunch at Levis is returning for the 18th year in a row.

The event takes place every Thursday from June 8 through Sept. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Levis Square on the corner of St. Clair Street and Madison Avenue. The event features live entertainment, food trucks, games and other activities. It is open for the entire community.

“Hundreds of people attend weekly with many stating that ‘it’s the highlight of their work week,’” said organizers.

Organizers say attendees are encouraged to pick up a meal to-go from a nearby restaurant or from a contracted food truck.

The following is this year’s lineup:

June 8: Kyle White

June 15: Andrew Ellis

June 22: Chloe and the Steel Strings

June 29: Caveman

July 13: The Good, The Bad & The Blues

July 20: Katie’s Randy Cat

July 27: Johnny Rodriguez

Aug. 10: Brent Lowry

Aug 17: Arctic Clam

Aug. 31: Extra Stout

Sept. 7: The Skittle Bots

Sept. 14: Tony Salazar

Sept. 21: Trez & Ramona

All performances are subject to change.

