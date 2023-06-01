Man convicted in connection to death of Bluffton officer allegedly stole cars while out on bail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of three people that were involved in a police pursuit that resulted in the death of a Bluffton officer allegedly stole cars while awaiting his court date.

Zachary Love pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle in March, and is currently awaiting sentencing.

According to the Fairfax Police department, Love was part of a crew trying to steal cars from a lot in Hamilton County in December. When police arrived on scene, it is believed Love fled on foot. He was later found at the Cincinnati Sports Club, unconscious, wet and covered in plant matter.

While removing his clothes to treat for hypothermia, police discovered a key FOB programmer and other tools used in stealing cars.

A motion to revoke Love’s bond was filed in Hamilton County Court on May 24.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.