Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Metroparks meetup: Botanical Garden’s late spring flowers are in full bloom

By JD Pooley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with Metroparks Toledo Park say now is one of the best times to visit the Toledo Botanical Garden.

“Right now the Rhododendron collection, the last of the Rhododendrons are blooming as the early varieties they begin to bloom in early May and the late blooming varieties will taper off here in early June, but once the Rhododendrons are done blooming we look forward to the peonies blooming in the perineal garden, that will be in June, as well as the iris, and then by mid-July our day Lilly collection will begin to peak bloom,” said lead horticulturalist Jonathan Milbrodt Wednesday morning while looking over flowers in the in the Woodland Garden.

One of the most common questions staff members get asked about the gardens is when will peak bloom happen.

“We have over 2,300 different plant species and varieties with our trees, shrubs, and perennials located here at TBG, so just as soon as one plant is finishing blooming something different is beginning to bloom, so there is this constant continual cycle of different plants blooming from March until October,” Milbrodt said.

Another highlight of the park is the large tropical plants located at the front entrance.

“With our banana trees and bird of paradise this year located near the parking lots and the picnic areas because we’re always trying to new things with new plant varieties and different designs with our annual displays,” Milbrodt said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
ProMedica says the closure is expected to be completed later this year.
ProMedica to close Goerlich Memory Center in coming months
On May 22, a man pointed a gun at a mail carrier in the parking lot of the Westland Gardens...
USPS offers reward for information on man who robbed mailman at gunpoint
The suspect’s vehicle ended up striking a fire hydrant located several houses from where he...
Police searching for man who jumped from moving vehicle during chase

Latest News

importance of swim lessons for children
Importance of swim lessons for kids
5/31/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/31/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
13abc’s Diane Larson talks to Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz for this special report,...
Diane Larson Reports: The rise of youth violence
The Bidnyk family of Ukraine spoke to their host family the Mefferds of Perrysburg through...
Perrysburg couple hosts refugee family from Ukraine