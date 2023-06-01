Metroparks meetup: Botanical Garden’s late spring flowers are in full bloom

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with Metroparks Toledo Park say now is one of the best times to visit the Toledo Botanical Garden.

“Right now the Rhododendron collection, the last of the Rhododendrons are blooming as the early varieties they begin to bloom in early May and the late blooming varieties will taper off here in early June, but once the Rhododendrons are done blooming we look forward to the peonies blooming in the perineal garden, that will be in June, as well as the iris, and then by mid-July our day Lilly collection will begin to peak bloom,” said lead horticulturalist Jonathan Milbrodt Wednesday morning while looking over flowers in the in the Woodland Garden.

One of the most common questions staff members get asked about the gardens is when will peak bloom happen.

“We have over 2,300 different plant species and varieties with our trees, shrubs, and perennials located here at TBG, so just as soon as one plant is finishing blooming something different is beginning to bloom, so there is this constant continual cycle of different plants blooming from March until October,” Milbrodt said.

Another highlight of the park is the large tropical plants located at the front entrance.

“With our banana trees and bird of paradise this year located near the parking lots and the picnic areas because we’re always trying to new things with new plant varieties and different designs with our annual displays,” Milbrodt said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.