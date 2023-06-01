Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Northwest Ohio Nearing Drought

US Drought Monitor Says “Abnormally Dry” Conditions Have Rapidly Developed
NW Ohio Nearing Drought
NW Ohio Nearing Drought(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a very wet winter and wet start to spring, the pattern has gone calm and dry at a time of the year that is normally wet and stormy. May is normally the wettest month of the year and June is typically the 2nd wettest. Yet this past May ended up being the driest May since the dust bowl in 1934. The Climate Prediction Center’s June outlook, which was released on Wednesday, highlights below normal rainfall is likely for the month of June especially for the first 2 weeks of the month with a chance of a pattern shift for the 2nd half of the month.

Last week parts of Lucas, Wood, Ottawa and Henry Counties were classified as experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions. The newest update shows the dry weather has rapidly expanded across the Great Lakes region and every spot in the 13abc viewing area now has “abnormally dry” conditions which is the level just before “moderate” drought.

While the area isn’t officially in a drought yet, the term flash drought is a better representation of what we are seeing at this moment. The area went from a cool and wet pattern in April, to a hot, sunny, and dry pattern in the last few weeks. Today is likely to be the 12th dry day in a row right as evaporation rates increase and the growing season enters an important period for growth. A “flash drought” is the rapid onset or intensification of drought by a sudden shift in precipitation, temperatures, wind, and radiation. The result lowers the topsoil moisture significantly in a short period of time which can have the biggest impact on agriculture.

The US drought scale measures drought in 4 different severity levels. “Moderate” is the lowest level followed by “Severe”, “Extreme” and the worst category is “Exceptional”. The worst drought areas across the United States are in the panhandle of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. The US drought monitor is the agency that monitors drought in the country. They release an update each Thursday morning around 8:30am Eastern Time. The next update is expected on June 8th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
ProMedica says the closure is expected to be completed later this year.
ProMedica to close Goerlich Memory Center in coming months
On May 22, a man pointed a gun at a mail carrier in the parking lot of the Westland Gardens...
USPS offers reward for information on man who robbed mailman at gunpoint
The suspect’s vehicle ended up striking a fire hydrant located several houses from where he...
Police searching for man who jumped from moving vehicle during chase

Latest News

Worker injured during Tiffin bridge demolition
Worker injured during Tiffin bridge demolition
Full Moon On The Rise Saturday - Spacing Out - June 1st 2023
importance of swim lessons for children
Local experts say swim lessons can be life-saving for children
Zachary James Gibson, 30, was arrested and taken to the Wood County Jail for allegedly having...
Bowling Green High School parents seek accountability from administration