Ohio Gov. DeWine sends OSHP to assist with Texas border enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine authorized a contingent from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to assist local enforcement with border surveillance.

In response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for assistance, a total of 14 OSHP troopers and supervisors will travel to Texas in the upcoming weeks for a two-week assignment.

According to a written statement released by Gov. DeWine’s office, the OSHP troopers will not be making any arrests during this assignment.

In Oct. 2020, Gov. DeWine deployed nearly 115 members of the Ohio National Guard to assist with Southwest Border Operations. Per the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau, Ohio has maintained a presence along the border ever since.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.