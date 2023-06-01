Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Shelters help homeless people beat the heat with rising temps

By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s heating up here in Ohio, and while that means more barbecues and pool parties for some, it could be life-threatening for others, like thsoe who are suffering from homelessness.

“If you add that on to what they’re already going through, that just intensifies their situation to a level that sometimes we can’t even relate to,” said Pastor Anthony Richardson with the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission.

Richardson says his organization is ready to help the less fortunate make it through the summer months.

“Making preparations for that, knowing the prediction of what the weather is going to be due to extreme heat,” said Richardson.

The main concern for the shelters through the summer months is dehydration.

“We try to make sure that we have plenty of fluids available for the heat exhaustion,” said Richardson.

Instead of gathering coats, hats and gloves, the shelters are working to collect air conditioning units, fans and of course, water.

“Making sure that we have plenty of not only water, but Gatorade, electrolytes, things of that nature that will help,” said Richardson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
ProMedica says the closure is expected to be completed later this year.
ProMedica to close Goerlich Memory Center in coming months
On May 22, a man pointed a gun at a mail carrier in the parking lot of the Westland Gardens...
USPS offers reward for information on man who robbed mailman at gunpoint
The suspect’s vehicle ended up striking a fire hydrant located several houses from where he...
Police searching for man who jumped from moving vehicle during chase

Latest News

Shelters help people beat the heat with rising temps
Man convicted in connection to death of Bluffton officer allegedly stole cars while out on bail
Dominique Xavier Ezell and Jalinia Lee Michell Stuart are facing robbery charges after police...
Two accused of assaulting Toledo Wendy’s employees over sandwich dispute indicted
Ohio’s U.S. Senators split on debt ceiling deal vote