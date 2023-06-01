Shelters help homeless people beat the heat with rising temps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s heating up here in Ohio, and while that means more barbecues and pool parties for some, it could be life-threatening for others, like thsoe who are suffering from homelessness.

“If you add that on to what they’re already going through, that just intensifies their situation to a level that sometimes we can’t even relate to,” said Pastor Anthony Richardson with the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission.

Richardson says his organization is ready to help the less fortunate make it through the summer months.

“Making preparations for that, knowing the prediction of what the weather is going to be due to extreme heat,” said Richardson.

The main concern for the shelters through the summer months is dehydration.

“We try to make sure that we have plenty of fluids available for the heat exhaustion,” said Richardson.

Instead of gathering coats, hats and gloves, the shelters are working to collect air conditioning units, fans and of course, water.

“Making sure that we have plenty of not only water, but Gatorade, electrolytes, things of that nature that will help,” said Richardson.

