Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Two accused of assaulting Toledo Wendy’s employees over sandwich dispute indicted

Dominique Ezell & Jalinia Stuart are facing robbery charges after police say they assaulted and robbed Wendy's employees over cheese was left off their order.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A grand jury indicted two people accused of assaulting fast food employees and vandalizing a Wendy’s restaurant over a chicken sandwich dispute.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Jalinia Stuart on a receiving stolen property charge and an illegal conveyance of weapons to detention charge on Thursday. The grand jury also indicted Dominique Ezell on a vandalism charge in the incident. Court documents from last week indicated the two were originally facing robbery charges but the grand jury did not indict them on those charges.

Stuart and Ezell were arrested last week after police say they assaulted and tried to rob the employees of the Wendy’s on Laskey Road in Toledo after cheese was left off the crispy chicken sandwich Stuart ordered. Employees told officers that a disgruntled drive-thru customer, “who did not receive cheese on her crispy chicken sandwich,” entered the restaurant and angrily confronted the employees.

“Without provocation she grabbed two Frosty’s from the counter and threw them at the employees and knocked/threw several items from the register area,” the incident report reads. “Including the cookie display which hit and injured a pregnant female employee.”

Police say Stuart was carrying a minor child at the time. Shortly after, Ezell came in and began throwing items as well, damaging a sales register. Employees were able to remove the two suspects and were taking photos of them and the vehicle when Stuart allegedly grabbed an employee’s hair and pulled her to the ground in order to take the phone.

The phone was retrieved by another employee before the two suspects drove off, but not before Ezell “returned the chicken sandwich w/o cheese by throwing it into the restaurant.”

The TPD report said the incident did result in minor injuries.

Editor’s note: the attached video aired May 25, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
ProMedica says the closure is expected to be completed later this year.
ProMedica to close Goerlich Memory Center in coming months
On May 22, a man pointed a gun at a mail carrier in the parking lot of the Westland Gardens...
USPS offers reward for information on man who robbed mailman at gunpoint
The suspect’s vehicle ended up striking a fire hydrant located several houses from where he...
Police searching for man who jumped from moving vehicle during chase

Latest News

Shelters help homeless people beat the heat with rising temps
Shelters help people beat the heat with rising temps
Man convicted in connection to death of Bluffton officer allegedly stole cars while out on bail
Ohio’s U.S. Senators split on debt ceiling deal vote