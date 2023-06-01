Woman’s body found in Toledo alley, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are working to identify the body of a woman found in a Toledo alleyway.

According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to a person down call and found a woman’s body in an alley near 168 Dexter in Toledo Thursday morning. The person’s identity, age, or possible cause of death has not been released at this time.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy that will provide more information. This ia a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

