Worker injured during Tiffin bridge demolition

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A worker suffered a minor injury during a partial collapse of the Ella Street bridge Wednesday.

According to Tiffin city officials, the accident occurred just before 5 p.m.

The bridge is being demolished, with a replacement to be built by November.

The worker was taken by Tiffin Fire/Rescue to Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.