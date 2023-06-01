Worker injured during Tiffin bridge demolition
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A worker suffered a minor injury during a partial collapse of the Ella Street bridge Wednesday.
According to Tiffin city officials, the accident occurred just before 5 p.m.
The bridge is being demolished, with a replacement to be built by November.
The worker was taken by Tiffin Fire/Rescue to Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital.
