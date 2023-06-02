Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

6/2: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Hot for another 24 hours, then more comfortable air arrives.
6/2: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be the 13th dry day in a row with no end in sight. It will be mostly sunny and hot as well with highs in the low 90s. Clear and bright tonight with lows in the mid-60s. Saturday will be in the upper 80s with a cool breeze developing by late afternoon and evening. A stray t-storm can’t be ruled out NW of Toledo. Sunny and cooler Sunday with a breeze; highs near 80. Partly sunny and mid-80s for Monday. Tuesday through Thursday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s. Rain is very unlikely for the next week and possibly the next 10 days or more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria
Officers responded to a person down call and found a woman’s body in an alley near 168 Dexter...
Officials identify woman’s body found in Toledo alley
Dominique Xavier Ezell and Jalinia Lee Michell Stuart are facing robbery charges after police...
Two accused of assaulting Toledo Wendy’s employees over sandwich dispute indicted
The event is happening on June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services...
Lucas Co. to hold Toledo Jeep Assembly Plant hiring event

Latest News

6/2: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
6/2: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Dry Weather For At Least A Week
June 2nd Weather Forecast
June 2nd Weather Forecast
6/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast