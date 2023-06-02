6/2: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Today will be the 13th dry day in a row with no end in sight. It will be mostly sunny and hot as well with highs in the low 90s. Clear and bright tonight with lows in the mid-60s. Saturday will be in the upper 80s with a cool breeze developing by late afternoon and evening. A stray t-storm can’t be ruled out NW of Toledo. Sunny and cooler Sunday with a breeze; highs near 80. Partly sunny and mid-80s for Monday. Tuesday through Thursday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s. Rain is very unlikely for the next week and possibly the next 10 days or more.

