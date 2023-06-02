Birthday Club
BG Police actively search for two escaped inmates

Justin Firman, 36, escaped from the Northwest Community Corrections Center Thursday.
Justin Firman, 36, escaped from the Northwest Community Corrections Center Thursday.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green Police are actively searching for two inmates who escaped from the Northwest Community Corrections Center.

According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located on 1740 East Gypsy Lane. BGPD told 13abc that officials were notified around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

BGPD says Firman was being held on abduction charges.

If you have any information regarding the inmates whereabouts please contact 911.

