BG Police actively search for two escaped inmates

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green Police are actively searching for two inmates who escaped from the Northwest Community Corrections Center.

According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located on 1740 East Gypsy Lane. BGPD told 13abc that officials were notified around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

BGPD says Firman was being held on abduction charges.

If you have any information regarding the inmates whereabouts please contact 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.