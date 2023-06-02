Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Burned body identified as missing woman

A burned body found Thursday night has been identified as a missing woman. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An Alabama woman’s burned body was found Thursday night after she did not return home from a Facebook Marketplace meetup, according to police.

Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Fowler’s burned body was found Thursday.

Authorities said Fowler had been shot to death and then set on fire.

Police said Fowler told her family she was going to meet someone to make a purchase off Facebook Marketplace.

“We have not ruled that out but our detectives have uncovered additional facts that may not point solely to a Facebook marketplace meetup,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with Birmingham Police.

No arrests have been made.

Editor’s note: It was reported earlier that the woman told her family she was going to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase before disappearing. That information has been given more nuance in the story.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria
Officers responded to a person down call and found a woman’s body in an alley near 168 Dexter...
Officials identify woman’s body found in Toledo alley
Dominique Xavier Ezell and Jalinia Lee Michell Stuart are facing robbery charges after police...
Two accused of assaulting Toledo Wendy’s employees over sandwich dispute indicted
The event is happening on June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services...
Lucas Co. to hold Toledo Jeep Assembly Plant hiring event

Latest News

A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
7 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut
6/2: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
6/2: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others
13abc Week in Review: June 2, 2023