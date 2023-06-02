Celebrating local art on the streets of Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is home to one of America’s best art museums. It’s also home to some very talented artists and the Art Loop showcases many of them.

The Art Loop is a celebration of the creativity in our community.

“It’s in multiple locations throughout the summer and into the fall and it highlights local businesses and artists,” said Jesse Heider-Ayling, the Art Loop Manager for the Arts Commission. “People who have never been downtown or uptown or haven’t been there in a long time, come to an Art Loop and discover all the local artists and all the programs.”

Heider-Ayling describes the event as a big block party illustrating all the talent around us.

“We have performing artists, 2D and 3D artists, said Heider-Ayling. “Also, Toledo has an amazing public art program that we highlight with a scavenger hunt and a self-guided tour.”

Depending on the month, downtown or uptown provides a beautiful backdrop for the Art Loop.

“In the last couple years, a lot of artists have done murals and public art,” said Heider-Ayling. “Not only have the businesses been blooming, but the artists and artistry as well.”

The Art Loop is a multi-month event.

“June starts with the Art Loop Street Faire on Huron in downtown,” said Heider-Ayling. “In July, we have the Summer Spectacular Uptown on Adams Street and the Green Park and in September, the Art Loop is done in conjunction with the Momentum Festival.”

October is the Haunted Harvest with all kinds of interactive activities for the kids and in November, there’s a trolley tour.

“It’s going to do a trolley loop to all the galleries downtown to let people know what’s going on in those galleries,” said Heider-Ayling.

These are events for art lovers of all ages.

“You don’t have to know anything about art to be part of the Art Loop,” said Heider-Ayling. “There is something for everyone. Live music, artists on the streets selling their work along with other interactive components people love to come enjoy.”

