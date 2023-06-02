Feel Good Friday: Serving Up Scholarship Success

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’re known for their famously friendly faces, and make no mistake, most Chick-fil-A employees really love their jobs.

Gillian Hertzsch has worked at the restaurant chain for three years.

“You can really tell that everyone cares about each other truly,” said Hertzsch. “They want to see everyone succeed in every aspect of your life.”

Jesse Sandlin has been a part of the Chick-fil-A family for a decade, meeting his wife while working there, too. Now, the couple is expecting their first child.

“This has been my first and only job,” Sandlin said with a smile. “I never wanted to work in food, but my friend recommended it, and I was like, ‘alright, I’ll try it out.’ And I fell in love with it.”

This year, both Hertzsch and Sandlin were selected as Chick-fil-A Scholars. According to owner/operator, Jonathan Winn, employees can win the financial assistance up to four times.

“You can use that scholarship for a number of different things,” Winn explained. “You can use it for trade schools, you can use the scholarship for vocational schools or you can use it for higher education, junior college or any university of their choice.”

The application process is fairly simple, and can yield a scholarship ranging from $1,000 to $25,000.

“What we look for are those who demonstrate strong commitment to academic excellence, a strong desire to serve in the community and a high level of leadership,” said Winn.

The achievement makes a huge impact on recipients.

“In combination with other scholarships, I will graduate debt-free from my undergrad,” said Hertzsch

Sandlin, who is pursuing his MBA, agrees, saying he is thankful to have an employer who wants to see him succeed.

“Not only what I do for the company here, but they care what I go on to do next and to help the world and help the community,” said Sandlin.

