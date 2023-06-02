I-475 expansion leaving Toledo neighbors worried about their homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Expansion plans for I-475 in west Toledo are underway and some people living near it have some serious concerns about losing their homes.

The work is specifically between Douglas Road and US-23. Making it happen might be messy as ODOT tells the 13abc I-Team that property and even homes might have to be acquired. That’s leaving families living near the highway uneasy and ready with questions.

ODOT says the intention is to acquire as few homes as possible to make the highway expansion possible.

I-475 between Douglas and US 23 is one of the few parts that’s two lanes each way. Some living nearby it say that’s just fine.

“Whenever we go over the bridge in the morning to take my daughter to school I’ve never seen any huge backups like they say there is,” said Toledo resident Loren Noyes.

ODOT counters saying between 2019 and 2021 this area saw 295 reported crashes. They’ve said this area should be widened for improving safety and congestion.

Some neighbors say they don’t think fellow neighbors are being informed.

“No not at all. I’ve talked to may of these neighbors and they’ve all asked question,” said Noyes.

The I-Team did get some information from ODOT Friday. They admit right-of-way and property acquisition will be necessary. They’ve said no to the redesign of the interchange at Talmadge which would have required taking dozens of homes.

Although new plans, according to ODOT, will mean some acquisition will be necessary. A spokesperson says “with the intention to acquire as few homes as possible.”

Speaking of homes, that area has 1940s era homes called Scholz homes, a version of the California contemporary.

“Hopefully we can thread the needle between preserving neighborhoods in our city and figuring out how to get a package from amazon to Ann Arbor faster by about 4 minutes,” said Sam Melden, Toledo City Councilman.

ODOT says they hope to finish their right-of-way plans in May of 2025 and later that summer home owners would be notified. With the acquisition happening in 2026.

