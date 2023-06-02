Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

June 2nd Weather Forecast

Dry Weather For At Least Another Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be the 13th dry day in a row with no end in sight. It will be mostly sunny and hot today with a high in the low 90s. Saturday will be in the upper 80s with a cool breeze developing by late afternoon and evening. Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the low 80s. Tuesday through Thursday will bring a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with a high in the middle 70s. Rain is very unlikely for the next week and possibly the next 10-days or more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police actively search for two escaped inmates
Officers responded to a person down call and found a woman’s body in an alley near 168 Dexter...
Woman’s body found in Toledo alley, police say
Dominique Xavier Ezell and Jalinia Lee Michell Stuart are facing robbery charges after police...
Two accused of assaulting Toledo Wendy’s employees over sandwich dispute indicted
Zachary James Gibson, 30, was arrested and taken to the Wood County Jail for allegedly having...
Bowling Green High School parents seek accountability from administration

Latest News

June 2nd Weather Forecast
6/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/1/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
6/1/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/1/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast