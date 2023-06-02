June 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be the 13th dry day in a row with no end in sight. It will be mostly sunny and hot today with a high in the low 90s. Saturday will be in the upper 80s with a cool breeze developing by late afternoon and evening. Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the low 80s. Tuesday through Thursday will bring a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with a high in the middle 70s. Rain is very unlikely for the next week and possibly the next 10-days or more.

