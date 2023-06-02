Birthday Club
Oregon home deemed total loss after fire

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Oregon Fire deemed a house a total loss after a fire Friday evening.

According to Oregon Fire Department, fire dispatch responded to a call of fire sometime before 5:55 p.m. on Whittlesey Ave. at the corner of Hayden St.

Oregon Fire officials told 13abc that grandparents, a child, and four dogs were inside the home during the fire. The grandparents, child, and two dogs safely evacuated. However, two dogs died inside the home.

Oregon Fire officials said the fire took nearly 45 minutes to extinguish due to its size. Jerusalem Township Fire assisted.

Oregon Fire continues to investigate the cause.

