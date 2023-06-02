Birthday Club
Son charged in Sylvania Twp. woman’s death

Jonathon Robert Jones, 33, who prosecutors said fled to Mexico while evading his sentencing for...
Jonathon Robert Jones, 33, who prosecutors said fled to Mexico while evading his sentencing for his convictions on a series of sex crimes, has been extradited back to the Wood County jail.(Wood County Corrections)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jonathon Jones has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of his mother, Nicole Jones.

Sylvania Township Police filed the charge on May 25.

The 33-year-old is the man federal marshals found in Mexico on May 6 with a missing 17-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio.

That girls has also been charged in the death of Nicole Jones.

Investigators have not yet released a motive in the murder or a cause of death. Prosecutors previously said they believe Nicole Jones’ body was thrown into a dumpster and may have ended up in a landfill in Michigan.

