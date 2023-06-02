Birthday Club
Teen sentenced in East Toledo double homicide

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One teen was sentenced on charges relating to an East Toledo double homicide.

According to court documents, Brandon Lampros was sentenced to 10 to 12 and a half years in prison.

In April, Lampros entered Alford’s plea to two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Lampros alongside Deandre Brown were were indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault for March 1, 2021, murders of Brad Keel, 44, and David Misch, 19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

