Toledo Planned Parenthood now offering gender-affirming care

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just in time for Pride Month, the Toledo Planned Parenthood is now offering gender-affirming care.

The expansion means people who are transgender can access the care they need at home without having to travel to another city.

The new expansion makes the Toledo Planned Parenthood Health Care Center the seventh in the state to offer gender-affirming care services.

“Honestly, it is a beautiful thing,” said Mrs. Shock, who lives in Toledo. “I know so many people in our community went all the way out to Cleveland just to be able to get some of this care.”

Mrs. Shock, who is a transgender woman, says gender-affirming care is critical to her quality of life.

“There have been so many positive changes in how I act, the way I think, and just who I am as a person,” said Mrs. Shock.

That’s why Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio is making gender-affirming care available as it’s Toledo center.

“We’re really committed to improving the way that our trans, non-binary, intersectional adults receive health care,” said Iris Harvey, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio. “It’s very important that we make it easy and accessible for them to get the care that they need.”

The center will also offer hormone therapy

“If you think of persons who develop as female or male, these are the same hormones: the estrogens, the progesterone, other medications, to help enhance or create that hormone level in the individual,” said Dr. Adarsh Krishen, the Chief Medical Officer at Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio.

Mrs. Shock says for people like her, the expansion is a show of support.

“And now, we can just be in our hometown and actually feel validated and cared for by people who want to make our lives better,” said Mrs. Shock.

If you are seeking gender-affirming care services, you can schedule an appointment with the Toledo Planned Parenthood by walking in, giving them a call at 419-255-1115 or by clicking here.

