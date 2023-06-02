Birthday Club
TPD investigating death of 7-year-old boy as homicide due to neglect

On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports of a deceased person.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 7-year-old boy with special needs was found dead by Toledo Police Friday morning.

TPD says on June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports of a deceased person. Once officers arrived, they located 7-year-old Kristopher Snyder deceased.

According to TPD, an investigation was opened and detectives say the case appears to be a homicide due to neglect. An autopsy will be performed by the Lucas County Coroners Office.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

