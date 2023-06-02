Birthday Club
Two hospitalized in crash involving golf cart, motorcycle

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hospitalized after a golf cart and a motorcycle collided on Thursday.

According to Toledo Police, a 64-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were in a golf cart heading northbound on Summit Street approaching 110th Street. At the same time, a 52-year-old man was on his motorcycle headed southbound on Summit Street.

TPD said the motorcycle and the golf cart collided when the driver of the golf cart attempted to make a left turn onto 110th Street from Summit Street.

The motorcycle driver and the 64-year-old man who was in the golf cart were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The 62-year-old woman who was in the golf cart was treated and released on scene.

TPD says alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

