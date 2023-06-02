WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: June 2, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Son charged in Sylvania Twp. woman’s death
- BG Police searching for two escaped inmates
- Preliminary autopsy determines escaped Ohio inmate found in river died of drowning
- Demolition underway at abandoned warehouse where Toledo woman’s body was found
- City council approves partnership with Louisville group in effort to combat violence
- Public Safety Director Byrd to retire in September
- USPS offers reward for information on man who robbed mailman at gunpoint
- Worker injured during Tiffin bridge demolition
- Man convicted in connection to death of Bluffton officer allegedly stole cars while out on bail
- Man indicted after allegedly breaking into Toledo woman’s house, raping her
- TPD: Toledo man hits victim with a baseball bat, breaks his jaw
- ProMedica to close Goerlich Memory Center in coming months
- Tech company’s future in Toledo in question amid reported furloughs
- Ohio bill seeks to eliminate state sales tax on essential baby, children items
- Walleye eliminated from playoffs with Game 5 loss to Idaho
- Lack of rain causing growing concerns for some local crops
- Findlay honors fallen with Memorial Day ceremonies
- Toledo area businesses hope to cash in on Italian Bowl
- Perrysburg couple hosts refugee family from Ukraine
