6/3: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

After spending 3 of the last 4 days in the 90s, things are starting to cool off a little heading into the new week. We should reach the mid-80s today just before the lake breeze kicks in (up to 30mph), with a tiny chance of showers to the northwest. We’ll keep on the cooling and breezy trend Sunday with highs in the upper-70s, bouncing on either side of that 80F mark, with little to no relief in sight for the lawns and gardens until at least next weekend. We could very well go 3 full weeks with no measurable rainfall in Toledo (record: 22 days).

