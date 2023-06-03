Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

6/3: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Slow cooling; staying dry
A breezy weekend with slowly cooling temps, though rain chances will still be kept to a minimum for another week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After spending 3 of the last 4 days in the 90s, things are starting to cool off a little heading into the new week. We should reach the mid-80s today just before the lake breeze kicks in (up to 30mph), with a tiny chance of showers to the northwest. We’ll keep on the cooling and breezy trend Sunday with highs in the upper-70s, bouncing on either side of that 80F mark, with little to no relief in sight for the lawns and gardens until at least next weekend. We could very well go 3 full weeks with no measurable rainfall in Toledo (record: 22 days).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria
Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Officers responded to a person down call and found a woman’s body in an alley near 168 Dexter...
Officials identify woman’s body found in Toledo alley
Jonathon Robert Jones, 33, who prosecutors said fled to Mexico while evading his sentencing for...
Son charged in Sylvania Twp. woman’s death

Latest News

A breezy weekend with slowly cooling temps, though rain chances will still be kept to a minimum...
6/3: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
6/2/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/2/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/2/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/2/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
6/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast