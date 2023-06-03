City of Findlay officials release water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City of Findlay officials released a water boil advisory Saturday, due to a water line break.

The advisory says all residents on the West side of South Main Street from Sixth Street to Third Street. State and local officials are recommending that, as a precaution, any water used for drinking, making ice, cooking, or oral hygiene should be vigorously boiled prior to use.

It is unclear how long officials expect the advisory to last. Officials from the City of Findlay say they are actively working to fix the water line and will release an additional notice when the advisory is lifted.

