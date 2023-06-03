Birthday Club
Media Summer Camp for Youth to Teach Interactive Content Creation

Organizers are seeking participants interested in podcasting, television, DJing, and interactive media.(WBTV)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third annual media summer camp for youth will teach kids a variety of skills, including the fundamentals of interactive content creation, organizers say.

The organizers have announced that participants will engage in research, interviews, writing, and content production during the two-week camps. They seek participants interested in podcasting, television, DJing, and interactive media.

The camp is offered to children in grades 4-8 and registration can be completed by visiting the link here or by calling 330-703-2825.

The organization hosting the camps, aMAYsing Kids Media Mentorship Program, works with youth to improve reading, writing, and communication in communities where graduation and literacy rates are historically low.

“I am forever grateful to the City of Toledo for believing in our mission. In 2021, the City of Toledo Youth Programming Grant afforded us the chance to impact our community,” said aMAYsing Kids Executive Director Tisha Mays.  Because of their generosity, we have built a strong foundation to receive support from our new partner, Greater Toledo Community Foundation.”

The Board of Trustees of Greater Toledo Community Foundation approved a grant to help fund this year’s programming. In addition, the summer programming has also been supported since 2021 by funds from the City of Toledo’s Youth Programming Grant.

Editor’s note: The following video of our previous coverage aired in June of 2021.

