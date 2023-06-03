Birthday Club
Michigan DNR battling wildfire near Grayling

The wildfire has burned at least 1,000 acres.
(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel and Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A wildfire in northern Michigan has burned at least 1,000 acres of land near Grayling.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the fire is located about four miles southeast of Grayling in Grayling Township. The fire is moving to the southwest and it is threatening buildings as of Saturday evening.

Several roads were closed in the area due to the fire. I-75 is closed in both directions between 4 Mile Road to Down River Road, Staley Lake Road from M-72 to 4 Mile Road, and Wilderness Trail from Landing Road to Staley Lake Road are also closed.

The Michigan DNR said that evacuations have been ordered in the area and that Beaver Creek Township Hall and the Grayling Middle School are accepting evacuees.

Several agencies have responded to the fire and crews are using ground equipment and several aircraft to battle the fire.

As of Saturday evening, the Michigan DNR said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Fire danger in the state has been very high to extreme throughout the day.

State police posted these photos of the fire on Twitter.

(Michigan State Police)
(Michigan State Police)
(Michigan State Police)
(Michigan State Police)

A temporary flight restriction is in place for a five-mile area around the area. The USFS and the State Police are attempting to control the fire.

