Multiple people rescued, hospitalized after Toledo apartment fire
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters rescued multiple residents and transported some to local hospitals Saturday night after a fire broke out at their apartment building.
It happened just after 6 p.m. at the Cedars Apartments on Central Avenue.
Fire officials confirmed at least two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They rescued 8 residents through windows of the building.
16 people were displaced throughout eight units, fire officials said.
Officials are investigating the possibility that someone started the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
