Multiple people rescued, hospitalized after Toledo apartment fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters rescued multiple residents and transported some to local hospitals Saturday night after a fire broke out at their apartment building.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the Cedars Apartments on Central Avenue.

Fire officials confirmed at least two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They rescued 8 residents through windows of the building.

16 people were displaced throughout eight units, fire officials said.

Officials are investigating the possibility that someone started the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

