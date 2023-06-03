Birthday Club
Multiple people rescued, hospitalized after Toledo apartment fire

16 people were displaced throughout eight units after a fire at the Cedars Apartments,...
16 people were displaced throughout eight units after a fire at the Cedars Apartments, officials said.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters rescued multiple residents and transported some to local hospitals Saturday night after a fire broke out at their apartment building.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the Cedars Apartments on Central Avenue.

Fire officials confirmed at least two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They rescued 8 residents through windows of the building.

16 people were displaced throughout eight units, fire officials said.

Officials are investigating the possibility that someone started the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

