Ohio surpasses $3 billion in sports bets placed since launch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since Jan. 1, the beginning of legal sports betting in the state, Ohio has surpassed $3 billion in sports bets placed since the beginning of the year when sports betting was first made legal in the state.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission reports the state has collected nearly $450 million in revenue so far from the new legal industry.

The sports betting market has slowed since the first month of promotional bets, which led Ohioans to wager $1.1 billion in January. Bettors took advantage of the Super Bowl in February and the NCAA Basketball Tournament in March.

April saw a nearly 30% drop in betting volume with fewer high-profile events. The OCCC reports Ohioans wagered $520 million in April, down from $737 million in March. The state collected $63 million in revenue from April’s bets.

Online sportsbooks continue to dominate the market, accounting for over 97% of all wagers placed in March.

