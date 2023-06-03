Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

OSHP: Lane-sharing motorcycles collide, both drivers killed

OSHP officials reported James Lucal, 48, of Monroeville, Ohio, and James Ogle, 53, of Collins,...
OSHP officials reported James Lucal, 48, of Monroeville, Ohio, and James Ogle, 53, of Collins, Ohio were both pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OSHP is opening an investigation into the cause of a fatal collision that killed two motorcyclists Friday night.

According to reports, The two vehicles were next to one another and traveling in the same direction on State Route 113 when the crash occurred. Officials responded to the scene around 10:15 p.m. in Berlin Township, Erie County and reported that both drivers were not wearing helmets.

OSHP officials reported James Lucal, 48, of Monroeville, Ohio, and James Ogle, 53, of Collins, Ohio were both pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

Officials also reported drugs to appear to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria
Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Officers responded to a person down call and found a woman’s body in an alley near 168 Dexter...
Officials identify woman’s body found in Toledo alley
An inmate who recently escaped was returned and found dead in his cell later that night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail

Latest News

The Fresno, California-based company announced this past week that it had furloughed its entire...
Bitwise board fires CEOs, including University of Toledo grad, amid furloughs and financial woes
Online sportsbooks continue to dominate the market, accounting for over 97% of all wagers...
Ohio surpasses $3 billion in sports bets placed since launch
Students and parents honored the beloved crossing guard on the final day of classes.
‘Take time to do something good everyday’ Crossing guard shares positive message with kids
‘Take time to do something good everyday’ Crossing guard shares positive message with kids