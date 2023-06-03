OSHP: Lane-sharing motorcycles collide, both drivers killed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OSHP is opening an investigation into the cause of a fatal collision that killed two motorcyclists Friday night.

According to reports, The two vehicles were next to one another and traveling in the same direction on State Route 113 when the crash occurred. Officials responded to the scene around 10:15 p.m. in Berlin Township, Erie County and reported that both drivers were not wearing helmets.

OSHP officials reported James Lucal, 48, of Monroeville, Ohio, and James Ogle, 53, of Collins, Ohio were both pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

Officials also reported drugs to appear to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation at this time.

