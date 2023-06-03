Birthday Club
Over 4 lbs. of fentanyl seized in Stark County bust, 1 arrested
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Canton seized over four pounds of fentanyl in a bust that also led to a man’s arrest.

Canton Police Lt. Dennis Garren said the bust, conducted by multiple police agencies, occurred on Friday after executing a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Lakeside Avenue NW.

Garren said the bust led to the seizure of 2 kilograms, or 4.4 pounds, of fentanyl.

Police also seized the following items as a result of the search warrant:

  • 6 kilograms (approximately 13.2 pounds) of cocaine
  • 50 pounds of marijuana
  • 6 handguns
  • $1,000,000 in U.S. currency
  • Approximately $100,000 in jewelry

Police confirmed they arrested 38-year-old Christen Clark of Canton and charged him with the following crimes:

  • Trafficking in fentanyl, a first-degree felony
  • Possession of fentanyl, a first-degree felony
  • Trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony
  • Possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony
  • Having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony

Garren confirmed that Clark currently lived at the home at the time of the search warrant.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

