Over 4 lbs. of fentanyl seized in Stark County bust, 1 arrested
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Canton seized over four pounds of fentanyl in a bust that also led to a man’s arrest.
Canton Police Lt. Dennis Garren said the bust, conducted by multiple police agencies, occurred on Friday after executing a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Lakeside Avenue NW.
Garren said the bust led to the seizure of 2 kilograms, or 4.4 pounds, of fentanyl.
Police also seized the following items as a result of the search warrant:
- 6 kilograms (approximately 13.2 pounds) of cocaine
- 50 pounds of marijuana
- 6 handguns
- $1,000,000 in U.S. currency
- Approximately $100,000 in jewelry
Police confirmed they arrested 38-year-old Christen Clark of Canton and charged him with the following crimes:
- Trafficking in fentanyl, a first-degree felony
- Possession of fentanyl, a first-degree felony
- Trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony
- Possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony
- Having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony
Garren confirmed that Clark currently lived at the home at the time of the search warrant.
