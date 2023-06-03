Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the Wood County Sherriff’s Office, one of the two inmates who recently escaped from the Northwest Community Corrections Center was found dead in his cell Friday night.

According to a released statement, around 10 p.m. Wood County Jail Deputies reported finding Dakota Embry, 24, unresponsive in his cell. Deputies began performing CPR and continued until paramedics arrived and pronounced Embry dead.

Embry and another inmate had been booked into the jail only five hours prior on escape charges.

Officials reported that no signs of foul play were present. The inmate was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for further investigation.

