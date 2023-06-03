‘Take time to do something good everyday’ Crossing guard shares positive message with kids

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Conneaut Elementary School not only got to celebrate the last day of school but also showed their appreciation for a beloved crossing guard.

Students say Chris Burch is dedicated to his job, being outside no matter the weather twice every day.

“It’s something a lot of people could do, but for whatever reason they have a hard time finding people who can do it consistently,” said Burch. “You have to be able to stop your day twice, between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. and 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., so that everything else that goes on in your life is between 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.”

At 78 years old, that consistency is what keeps the New Jersey native young.

“At this point, I guess decide to hang it up, you know and sit home and I don’t drink coffee but I guess you can drink coffee and watch television but I’m pretty active yet, I’m basically in good health, and so I can get out and do things like this, for the kids,” he said.

Burch has passed a message of spreading good amongst the community.

“Take time to do something good every day, be a star every day,” he said. “Just, have a good life, and know it’s just starting now, just beginning for them.”

