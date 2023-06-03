Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

‘Take time to do something good everyday’ Crossing guard shares positive message with kids

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Conneaut Elementary School not only got to celebrate the last day of school but also showed their appreciation for a beloved crossing guard.

Students say Chris Burch is dedicated to his job, being outside no matter the weather twice every day.

“It’s something a lot of people could do, but for whatever reason they have a hard time finding people who can do it consistently,” said Burch. “You have to be able to stop your day twice, between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. and 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., so that everything else that goes on in your life is between 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.”

At 78 years old, that consistency is what keeps the New Jersey native young.

“At this point, I guess decide to hang it up, you know and sit home and I don’t drink coffee but I guess you can drink coffee and watch television but I’m pretty active yet, I’m basically in good health, and so I can get out and do things like this, for the kids,” he said.

Burch has passed a message of spreading good amongst the community.

“Take time to do something good every day, be a star every day,” he said. “Just, have a good life, and know it’s just starting now, just beginning for them.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 2 around 7:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Freeman for reports...
TPD investigating the death of 7-year-old boy as a homicide due to neglect
According to BGPD, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility located...
BG Police capture two escaped inmates in Fostoria
Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business
Officers responded to a person down call and found a woman’s body in an alley near 168 Dexter...
Officials identify woman’s body found in Toledo alley
An inmate who recently escaped was returned and found dead in his cell later that night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail

Latest News

OSHP officials reported James Lucal, 48, of Monroeville, Ohio, and James Ogle, 53, of Collins,...
OSHP: Lane-sharing motorcycles collide, both drivers killed
The Fresno, California-based company announced this past week that it had furloughed its entire...
Bitwise board fires CEOs, including University of Toledo grad, amid furloughs and financial woes
Online sportsbooks continue to dominate the market, accounting for over 97% of all wagers...
Ohio surpasses $3 billion in sports bets placed since launch
‘Take time to do something good everyday’ Crossing guard shares positive message with kids