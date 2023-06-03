Toledo fire leaves home damaged

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo fire crews responded to and extinguished a structure fire that damaged a home in the 4000 block of Parakeet Avenue.

According to TFRD, the fire began Saturday afternoon on the home’s porch before spreading up the front of the house and into the attic. Officials said a neighbor called emergency services after they saw visible smoke coming from the home. The residents of the address were not home at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the situation remains under investigation.

