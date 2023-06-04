1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Sandusky Sunday morning, police say

Birthday Club
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Sandusky Police Department.

Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of Cleveland road around 3:25 a.m., for a shooting.

Police say two men were shot, one man died due to his injuries.

The other victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

