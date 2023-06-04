Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

$1 million bond set for suspect in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman

Randall Mickey, 37, is facing one count of murder in connection with a road-rage shooting that...
Randall Mickey, 37, is facing one count of murder in connection with a road-rage shooting that left one Cincinnati businessman dead, jail records show.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge set a bond of $1 million for a suspect in connection with the road-rage shooting death of a prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman, according to court documents.

Randall Mickey, 37, is facing one count of murder in connection with the shooting death of 70-year-old Michael Sweeney.

Officers responded to the northbound lanes of I-75 near Mitchell Avenue just after 8 p.m. on May 13 for a vehicle crash with injuries.

Police say when they arrived, they found Sweeney suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Sweeney was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died on May 16, officers said.

Mickey then fled the scene in a sedan. Jail records show Mickey was arrested Friday night and admitted into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

State prison records say Mickey was released from the Lebanon Correctional Institution in January after serving three and a half years of a five-year sentence for weapons and drug trafficking charges out of Clermont County.

Mickey had been on supervision following his release, according to state records.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
OSHP officials reported Jay Lucal, 48, of Monroeville, Ohio, and James Ogle, 53, of Collins,...
OSHP: Lane-sharing motorcycles collide, both drivers killed
Authorities haven't released the identity of the 23-year-old drowning victim.
Toledo resident’s body recovered after drowning at Milan Beach
16 people were displaced throughout eight units after a fire at the Cedars Apartments,...
Multiple people rescued, hospitalized after Toledo apartment fire

Latest News

Organizers and attendees celebrated 38 years of Bark in the Park Saturday at The Shops at...
Annual 5k raises funds for shelter animals
Bark in the Park Fundraiser
Bark in the Park Fundraiser
The event showcased a wide range of over 80 vendors from local businesses owned by people of...
Toledo Farmers Market supports diverse array of vendors
The event showcased a wide range of over 80 vendors from local businesses owned by people of...
Toledo Farmers Market supports diverse array of vendors
Crawford County wildfire. A view from MSP Aviation Unit helicopter.
Michigan DNR battles wildfire near Grayling