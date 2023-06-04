$1 million bond set for suspect in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge set a bond of $1 million for a suspect in connection with the road-rage shooting death of a prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman, according to court documents.

Randall Mickey, 37, is facing one count of murder in connection with the shooting death of 70-year-old Michael Sweeney.

Officers responded to the northbound lanes of I-75 near Mitchell Avenue just after 8 p.m. on May 13 for a vehicle crash with injuries.

Police say when they arrived, they found Sweeney suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Sweeney was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died on May 16, officers said.

Mickey then fled the scene in a sedan. Jail records show Mickey was arrested Friday night and admitted into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

State prison records say Mickey was released from the Lebanon Correctional Institution in January after serving three and a half years of a five-year sentence for weapons and drug trafficking charges out of Clermont County.

Mickey had been on supervision following his release, according to state records.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.