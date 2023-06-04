Birthday Club
6/3: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Quiet and comfortable weather ahead, but staying bone dry.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear, breezy, and cool with lows in the upper 50s. SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and still breezy but not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and a bit chilly with lows in the low 50s. MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid-80s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny and breezy Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Sunny and breezy again Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny Thursday and nice with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny Friday and a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny Saturday and warming into the mid-80s, and a late-day shower can’t be ruled out. A brief shower is also possible on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

