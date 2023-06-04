Birthday Club
6/4: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Cooler/breezy Sunday; consistent highs this week
Cooler/breezy with hazy sun today, then highs stay consistent all the way through the work week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
We’re following an orange moonrise with a hazy sunrise on this Sunday, as highs stay cooler in the upper-70s with a continued breeze off the lake. The forecast is even easier to remember after today: a mix of sun and clouds with highs hovering on either side of 80F each day through the week. Our next best chance of rain is again a low one -- isolated showers will likely have to wait until next weekend to make another appearance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

