6/4: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

We’re following an orange moonrise with a hazy sunrise on this Sunday, as highs stay cooler in the upper-70s with a continued breeze off the lake. The forecast is even easier to remember after today: a mix of sun and clouds with highs hovering on either side of 80F each day through the week. Our next best chance of rain is again a low one -- isolated showers will likely have to wait until next weekend to make another appearance.

