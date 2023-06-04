6/4: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Diminishing winds, along with some clouds and wildfire smoke aloft; lows in the low 50s. MONDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, but it’ll still be hazy with more smoke overhead; highs in the low 80s. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with lingering smoke and highs in the mid-80s. EXTENDED: A bit cooler Wednesday and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny Friday with highs near 80. Partly sunny and getting warmer Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. A brief late-day shower is possible. Then, more widespread showers are possible on Sunday (but overall light) with highs close to 80.

