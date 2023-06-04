Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

6/4: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Dry and comfortable this week, then maybe some rain next weekend!
6/4: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Diminishing winds, along with some clouds and wildfire smoke aloft; lows in the low 50s. MONDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, but it’ll still be hazy with more smoke overhead; highs in the low 80s. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with lingering smoke and highs in the mid-80s. EXTENDED: A bit cooler Wednesday and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny Friday with highs near 80. Partly sunny and getting warmer Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. A brief late-day shower is possible. Then, more widespread showers are possible on Sunday (but overall light) with highs close to 80.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
OSHP officials reported Jay Lucal, 48, of Monroeville, Ohio, and James Ogle, 53, of Collins,...
OSHP: Lane-sharing motorcycles collide, both drivers killed
Authorities haven't released the identity of the 23-year-old drowning victim.
Toledo resident’s body recovered after drowning at Milan Beach
16 people were displaced throughout eight units after a fire at the Cedars Apartments,...
Multiple people rescued, hospitalized after Toledo apartment fire

Latest News

6/4: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
6/4: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
6/4: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast
6/4: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast
6/4: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast
6/4: Dan's Sunday AM Forecast
6/3: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
6/3: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast