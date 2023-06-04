Birthday Club
Annual 5k raises funds for shelter animals

Organizers and attendees celebrated 38 years of Bark in the Park Saturday at The Shops at Fallen Timbers.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The annual Bark in the Park fundraiser celebrated and raised funds to support the four-legged friends from The Toledo Humane Society.

Organizers and attendees celebrated 38 years of Bark in the Park Saturday at The Shops at Fallen Timbers. Attendees were able to draw in support with their speed by participating in a 5K or a 1-mile family fun walk.

The Toledo Humane Society is a century-old organization that aims to prevent animal cruelty and provide humane treatment for animals in the area.

The annual fundraiser is hosted to raise money for the shelter to provide proper care as animals wait for their forever home.

