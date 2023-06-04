Birthday Club
Annual Juneteenth celebration to return to Bowling Green

The event is open to all ages and various youth activities will be available, including face painting and bouncy houses.(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -Organizers from BRAVE (Black Rights, Activism, Visibility, and Equity) are gearing up for an annual celebration of black freedom and culture.

According to BRAVE, the event is expected to be a feast for the senses, with live music, food trucks, and an array of black-owned businesses showcasing their products. The event is open to all ages and various youth activities will be available, including face painting and bouncy houses.

BRAVE will host the Fourth Annual Juneteenth celebration at the Wooster Green, Saturday, June 17 from 2 to 8 p.m.

More information on the celebration and BRAVE can be found here.

