Annual Juneteenth celebration to return to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -Organizers from BRAVE (Black Rights, Activism, Visibility, and Equity) are gearing up for an annual celebration of black freedom and culture.

According to BRAVE, the event is expected to be a feast for the senses, with live music, food trucks, and an array of black-owned businesses showcasing their products. The event is open to all ages and various youth activities will be available, including face painting and bouncy houses.

BRAVE will host the Fourth Annual Juneteenth celebration at the Wooster Green, Saturday, June 17 from 2 to 8 p.m.

More information on the celebration and BRAVE can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.