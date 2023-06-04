Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Epworth Preschool not reopening in fall, future plans unknown

Epworth United Methodist Church in Toledo
Epworth United Methodist Church in Toledo(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the mid-year closing of Epworth Preschool following the sudden firing of its longtime director, Epworth United Methodist Church leaders announced that they will not reopen the preschool in the fall.

Church leaders said in their June newsletter that they don’t intend to permanently close down the preschool. They plan to present future plans by mid-July.

“The reality is, as it is already June, the calendar doesn’t allow enough time for us to finish rebuilding our program, onboard a new staff team, and register students before this fall,” the church said in the update.

They said a task force is brainstorming plans for the future.

“It was important to Epworth’s leadership that the families and children affected by this decision were notified of this development immediately so that preschool arrangements could be made with other providers,” the update said. “It was equally important to Epworth’s leadership that deposits made are returned immediately.”

The firing of the school’s director, Jane Lyon, led to multiple staff resignations in March. Lyon has accused leadership of misappropriating funds, which the church denies.

The church’s former pastor, Rev. Dr. Stephen Swisher, announced in late April that he “voluntarily decided to move on” and moved on to another opportunity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official reported Dakota Embry was found dead in his cell Friday night.
Recently escaped inmate found dead in Wood County Jail
Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County
OSHP officials reported Jay Lucal, 48, of Monroeville, Ohio, and James Ogle, 53, of Collins,...
OSHP: Lane-sharing motorcycles collide, both drivers killed
Authorities haven't released the identity of the 23-year-old drowning victim.
Toledo resident’s body recovered after drowning at Milan Beach
16 people were displaced throughout eight units after a fire at the Cedars Apartments,...
Multiple people rescued, hospitalized after Toledo apartment fire

Latest News

Headlines from around Toledo from June 2 to June 4.
Weekend in Review
Various emergency response vehicles were showcased, allowing an up-close look into fire...
Oregon car showcase honors first responders
Oregon car showcase honors first responders
Organizers and attendees celebrated 38 years of Bark in the Park Saturday at The Shops at...
Annual 5k raises funds for shelter animals