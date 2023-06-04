Epworth Preschool not reopening in fall, future plans unknown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the mid-year closing of Epworth Preschool following the sudden firing of its longtime director, Epworth United Methodist Church leaders announced that they will not reopen the preschool in the fall.

Church leaders said in their June newsletter that they don’t intend to permanently close down the preschool. They plan to present future plans by mid-July.

“The reality is, as it is already June, the calendar doesn’t allow enough time for us to finish rebuilding our program, onboard a new staff team, and register students before this fall,” the church said in the update.

They said a task force is brainstorming plans for the future.

“It was important to Epworth’s leadership that the families and children affected by this decision were notified of this development immediately so that preschool arrangements could be made with other providers,” the update said. “It was equally important to Epworth’s leadership that deposits made are returned immediately.”

The firing of the school’s director, Jane Lyon, led to multiple staff resignations in March. Lyon has accused leadership of misappropriating funds, which the church denies.

The church’s former pastor, Rev. Dr. Stephen Swisher, announced in late April that he “voluntarily decided to move on” and moved on to another opportunity.

