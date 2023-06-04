Birthday Club
Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County

Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed...
(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people from Clyde, Ohio died when a car crashed head-on into their motorcycle late Saturday afternoon in Sandusky County, troopers said.

It happened around 4:11 p.m. on State Route 101 south of the turnpike.

Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed head-on into the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, Donald G. Brown Jr., 67, and his passenger, Lisa M. Brown, 65, died at the scene. Neither were wearing helmets, troopers said.

The driver of the Sentra sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

