Head-on crash kills 2 on motorcycle in Sandusky County

TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people from Clyde, Ohio died when a car crashed head-on into their motorcycle late Saturday afternoon in Sandusky County, troopers said.

It happened around 4:11 p.m. on State Route 101 south of the turnpike.

Troopers said a 72-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center lane and crashed head-on into the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver, Donald G. Brown Jr., 67, and his passenger, Lisa M. Brown, 65, died at the scene. Neither were wearing helmets, troopers said.

The driver of the Sentra sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.