Oregon car showcase honors first responders

Various emergency response vehicles were showcased, allowing an up-close look into fire engines, police cruisers, and more.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An annual Oregon car showcase celebrated local first responders and their efforts to keep the community safe.

Organizers say the second annual Cars, Cops, Fire, and Community event give those working in the community a chance to talk first-hand with community members. Various emergency response vehicles were showcased, allowing an up-close look into fire engines, police cruisers, and more.

The Sunday showcase featured a variety of unique cars on display, varying in models and production years.

