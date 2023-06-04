Birthday Club
OSHP clocks Wyandot County driver going over 130mph

By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Drivers are being reminded by OSHP troopers to exercise caution and reduce speed after pulling over a vehicle in Wyandot County that was traveling at 132 mph.

The vehicle was traveling more than double the posted limit, 65 mph, on US 23, and OSHP pulled over and cited the driver.

OSHP is continuing to increase patrolling efforts on state highways with surges of summer traffic expected to come. According to OSHP officials, troopers have issued more than 104,000 speeding tickets on Ohio roadways this year.

OSHP officials are reminding drivers to pump the brakes.
OSHP officials are reminding drivers to pump the brakes.

