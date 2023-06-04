Birthday Club
Toledo Farmers Market supports diverse array of vendors

By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo residents were treated to a diverse and vibrant cultural experience at the second annual Multicultural Twilight Market held on Saturday at the Toledo Farmer’s Market.

The event showcased a wide range of over 80 vendors from local businesses owned by people of color and immigrants. Those that attended could enjoy live music, cultural dances and a variety of traditional foods to taste.

”As a new immigrant and new American, Toledo is home for me,” said Nina Corder, Women of Toledo managing director. “To see the community come out and support this diversity of our businesses is really fulfilling.”

In addition to the entertainment and activities, several $1,000 grants were given to help fund local entrepreneurs’ businesses.

