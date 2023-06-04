Birthday Club
Toledo man’s body recovered after drowning at Milan Beach

Authorities haven't released the identity of the 23-year-old drowning victim.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Toledo man is dead after drowning at Milan Beach Saturday evening in Michigan, according to the Monroe County sheriff.

Crews responded to the area just after 6 p.m. Saturday night after getting a call that a 23-year-old disappeared under water. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team found him under water and recovered his body shortly after 8 p.m.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Another man drowned in the same pond, located at 16339 Cone Road in Milan Township, in May 2022.

Milan Beach
Milan Beach(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

