Toledo man’s body recovered after drowning at Milan Beach

MILAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Toledo man is dead after drowning at Milan Beach Saturday evening in Michigan, according to the Monroe County sheriff.

Crews responded to the area just after 6 p.m. Saturday night after getting a call that a 23-year-old disappeared under water. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team found him under water and recovered his body shortly after 8 p.m.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Another man drowned in the same pond, located at 16339 Cone Road in Milan Township, in May 2022.

Milan Beach (WTVG)

